Breaking: Hon Mishi Mboko’s brother Dr Juma dies in Cuba

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko’s brother Dr Ali Juma is dead.
It is alleged that Dr Juma committed suicide in Cuba where he was pursuing master’s degree in Medicine.
ODM party where the vocal MP is a national official has already sent its message of condolence to the family.
Condolences to the family of Likoni MP and Dep. Director of Elections Hon. @MbokoMishi following the death of her brother Dr. Ali Hamso in Cuba where he had gone to pursue Masters Degree in Medicine. We pray for God's fortitude to the family during this sad moment. pic.twitter.com/chZf0uXkf7
— The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) March 18, 2019
Leave a Reply