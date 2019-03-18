Kenya Today

Breaking: Hon Mishi Mboko’s brother Dr Juma dies in Cuba

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko’s brother Dr Ali Juma is dead.

It is alleged that Dr Juma committed suicide in Cuba where he was pursuing master’s degree in Medicine.

ODM party where the vocal MP is a national official has already sent its message of condolence to the family.

