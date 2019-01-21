Hon. Mbogo is a drug dealer having gun and bullet prove vest claims Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Steve Mbogo created an uproar on social media after he showed up at the Dusit D2 during the terrorist attack on Tuesday 15th.

Steve Mbogo is a known drug dealer. It matters to all law abiding citizens of Kenya that he was at Dusit D2 Hotel wielding an automatic weapon and wearing a bullet proof vest during the alleged attack – just like other drug dealers do in Colombia. #RiversideAttack https://t.co/fHi7JjNpuu — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 15, 2019

Right after on Wednesday he was summoned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations where he was grilled for hours by police over gun possession, and asked to verify the ownership of his gun.

Steve Mbogo is not legally authorized to carry automatic weapons and dress in bullet proof vests like Rambo. This is insanity. We cannot rule out the fact that he was part of the "attack" and managed to "join" the civilian-clad "security" men at the scene. #RiversideAttack — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 15, 2019

The slay politician defended himself saying he is a licensed gun holder and he was there to provide help and assistance after he heard of the Dusit attack after all he was a victim of the Westgate attack and he knows the trauma associated with it.

Well the Self proclaimed leader of Resistance Movement Miguna Miguna tweeted saying that Steve Mbogo is a criminal and should be arrested.

Dubious individuals like Steve Mbogo rushed to Dusit D2 Hotel with automatic weapons after the purported terror attack yet they are not police officers. Civilians like Mbogo should not be allowed to CONTAMINATE crime scenes unless the alleged attack was staged. #RiversideAttack — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 15, 2019

In a further tweet he added saying that, No civilian is legally permitted to own automatic weapons, nor are they legally allowed to roam around the City with them.