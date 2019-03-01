Hon. Mbogo challenges CS Matiangi over Firearm licensing after his was revoked

Controversial businessman Steve Mbogo has moved to court challenging the cancellation of his firearm certificate by the Firearm Licensing Board (FLB).

Mbogo told the High Cout that his life was in danger urging it to compel FLB to have his guns returned.

Through lawyer Willis Evans, Mbogo accused the board of being biased and endangering his security.

Court documents filed by Mr Evans stated: “The grant leave should operate as a stay to stop the implementation of the impugned decision.”

In January, Mbogo was spotted with a sophisticated firearm and bulletproof vest which led to the police questioning him over their ownership.

Later the politician who vied for the Starehe Parliamentary seat said that he had been cleared after verifying the ownership of the guns.

Reports had swirled claiming that the weapons he was spotted with at the DusitD2 attack had not been licensed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the government had confiscated over 300 illegal firearms in the ongoing mandatory vetting of private gun owners in Nairobi.

Matiangi revealed that over 300 firearms and more than 5000 rounds of ammunition have so far been impounded for being in the hands of civilians illegally.