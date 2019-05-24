CS Matiangi is a performer, far better than high priest of corruption- Raila blasts DP Ruto

Oppposition Leader Raila Odinga has taken on Deputy President William Ruto for linking Interior Secretary Fred Matiangí with the fake gold scandal.

He went on to defend the CS claiming that he is as white as cotton and that the clique of politicians , referring to Ruto’s allies, lashing out at Matiang’i were afraid of his track record and firm stand against security lapses in the country, and his unrelenting resolve to fight graft.

“These people who are yapping around are known cartels who are afraid of Matiang’i. We all know the history of Matiang’i, in all the positions he has held there is a mark of competence and clean records,” he the Opposition chief.

Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, Kisii County Governor James Ongwae ,Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri have arrived at the funeral of the late Dr. Ombati at Manga Isecha , Gamba sublocation, Monyerero ward in Kitutu Chache North. @RailaOdinga @EtalePhilip @TheODMparty @RadioCitizenFM pic.twitter.com/ccULnqkWTd — simba N Joseph (@SimbaJoseph) May 24, 2019

Raila was speaking in Kitutu Chache North in Kisii County on Friday during the burial of the David Ombati, the first Gusii medic who was also Raila’s personal doctor , the former premier said Matian’gi was a clean man and no one should attempt to taint his name.

” I know Matiang’i as a good and very hardworking person. He worked in my office when I was the prime minister. On the issue of fake gold, he is as white as cotton,” said Raila.

He said those who were trying to tarnish the CS’s name were known corrupt leaders who have maliciously seized the opportunity of the situation to implicate a hard working cabinet secretary.

Ruto had previously linked the opposition with the fake gold scandal claiming that the culprits were well known .

“The Opposition accused Jubilee of stealing the Eurobond, which was false. They said we’ve sold Mombasa Port, which was false. Now they are selling fake gold. Kenyans now know who the con, ” he said.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who is a close ally to Ruto had told Matiang’i to step aside over the scandal.

“How can you use General Service Unit to safeguard the home of those involved in the criminal activity?” she said on Saturday.

She spoke in Endebess and Saboti constituencies on Saturday as part of a group of Jubilee-allied legislators accompanied Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of various development projects.

Other leaders who accompanied the Opposition chief were Kisii Governor James Ongwae chache south Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, Kisii women representative Janet Ongera.

The area Jubilee Member of Parliament Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi skipped the event.