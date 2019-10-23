Hon. Mary Wamboi’s appointment revoked, Sakaja wins

On Wednesday, October 23, a Nairobi court suspended the appointment of Ex-Othaya MP as chair of the National Employment Authority.

The labour court shelved her appointment until the petition filed by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was heard.

The senator on October 17, revealed that he had talked with Wambui on phone and asked her to politely turn down the post.

“I have asked her (Mary Wambui) to politely decline this appointment. Further, I have instructed lawyers to file a petition to quash this appointment,” Sakaja posted on his social media.

The senator, while sharing reasons why he filed the petition challenging Wambui’s appointment, reasoned that Wambui failed to meet the requirement of a qualified candidate.

The bill that established the National Employment Authority was sponsored by Senator Sakaja when he was a nominated MP in 2016.

“There was a dream that informed the creation of the National Employment Authority. The appointment of Hon. Mary Wambui goes against the provisions of Section 10(2) of the NEA act.,” Sakaja protested.

Wambui’s appointment received a lot of backlash from Kenyans who blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for overlooking the youth when assigning state jobs.

Through the #DearUhuruKenyatta hashtag, Kenyans told the president that they were not happy with how the president was running his government.

However, Wambui defended her appointment. The former MP argued that she got the three year job based on her qualification.

“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and the experience to run the office,” Wambui stated.