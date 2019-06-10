Hon. Lesoipa ,former women rep Candidate wanted by police for assaulting Ex MCA candidate, Lemarkat Leyiola

HON Shadrack Lesoipa MCA Suguta Ward and Pauline Lenguris former ODM candidate for women representative Samburu County on the limelight for brutally Assaulting Ba Mdogo Leyola Lemarkat Former Jubilee nominee for Maralal Ward MCA yesterday at Around 10PM in Ngutuk Eeh Lmuget Junction Near Lodungokwe.

The two, in the company of two other guys, allegedly beat up Leyiola for not supporting Hon. Lati Lelelit And the self-proclaimed “Super Senator”.

They boarded a vehicle together from Wamba and upon reaching Ngutuk ee Lmuget, They threw him out of the vehicle, left him in the wilderness nearly 15 Kilometers from Lodungokwe.

Poor Leyiola Would then Walk in the dark to Lodungokwe to seek Shelter and reported the matter to the Area Police under OB number OB34/9/6/2019.

In a Whatsapp Group called Samburu County Resolution, Hon. Lati Lelelit has distanced himself with such an act, Terming as cruel and Barbaric.

Whatever inspired the two shameful leaders to such an act is Malice and pure stupidity.

Youths in Samburu county are bitter and want the police to take action, some saying that if the police will not take action, they will beat up the leaders, parade them to the Directorate of criminal investigation as this Amounts to an attempt to Assassinate one of their own.