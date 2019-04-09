Kenya Today

Hon Ken Okoth survives online murder while battling cancer

Kenyans have earlier been sent into a panic after unverified reports alleged that Kibera’s MP Ken Okoth has succumbed to cancer. The 41-year-old legislator was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer after several hospital visits.

The rumor has however been disputed with confirmation that the MP is perfectly healthy.

“I’m alive and kicking. Folks should stop killing me before my time with rumors,” the lawmaker responded to the claims.

Okoth is in France where he is undergoing treatment. Even as such, the MP is not hospitalized and not in any danger whatsoever.

He had in February opened up about his battle with cancer while exuding confidence that he will pull through.

