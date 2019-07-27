Here is Hon. Ken Okoth family statement regarding burial arrangements, says his mentor Baba Raila to have final word

To friends and family of Ken Okoth, please receive our condolences. We met this morning and agreed on the team below to coordinate and convene their various sectors in the manner below:

1. Hon. Gedion Ochanda-Parliament

2. Hon. Eve Obara-Parliament

3. Hon. Yusuf Hassan-Parliament

4. Hon. Tim Wanyonyi-Parliament

5. Edwin Sifuna-ODM Party

6. Neto Agostinho

7. Waswa Canute- Friends of Ken

8. Dickson Omondi-Friends of Ken

9. Monica Okoth-Family

10. Japheth Okoth-Family

11. Imran Okoth-famiy

12. Bobby Okoth-family

13. Tina Alai-CSOs

14. Winnie Syombua-CSOs

15. Husna Hassan-Kibera Community

16. Henry Ogolla-Kibera Community

17. Greg Karengo-Friends of Ken

18. Douglas Karago-Friends of Ken

19. Elsie Opiyo-Friends of Ken

20. Madina Mohamed- Funeral committee Secretariat

There will be separate meetings for Parliamentarians convened by the MPs above. Hon Ken Okoth’s family will be convened by the enlisted family members in separate meetings. The CSOs who were Hon Ken Okoth’s partners will be convened by the enlisted CSO members wherever they decide. The Kibera Community members will be convened by the enlisted members at various venues in Kibra constituency. Hon Ken’s friends both from Starehe Boys and the wider public will be convened by the friends herein listed wherever they agree.

Those who would like to Condole with Ken’s family, there will be a room at silver spring Hotel on Tuesday(30/7/2019) from 5:00pm. The family Will be present. Subsequent family condolence sessions Will be announced. Condolence books are open at all the ward offices in Kibra, Kibra CDF office and at Parliament.

We will make a public announcement on Tuesday evening (30/7/2019) with regard to the finer details of the funeral program,having finished consultations with the leader of ODM party- Rt Hon Raila Odinga on Sunday(28/7/2019), and the Speaker of the National Assembly-Hon Justin Muturi on Monday(29/7/2019).

In the meantime,please agree to be convened or convene under any of the sectors above as we plan Hon Kenneth Odhiambo Okoth’s, final send off.

We would like to thank all of you for being part of Hon Ken Okoth’s life, May God bless all of you abundantly.

Neto Agostinho-for the conveners