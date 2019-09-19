Hon Kamanda defies DP Ruto, endorses ODM candidate for Kibra poll

Nominated MP and leader of Jubilee Kieleweke team Maina Kamanda has thrown his weight behind ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth.

Speaking at ODM leader’s office at capitol hill Nairobi, the former starehe mp lauded the decision of Kibra residents to pick the late mps brother for the tower of Babel war.

Many have in the past said that Maina Kamanda lies with the president’s heart and choice.

Kamanda has been leading the Jubilee Kieleweke team.

Yesterday President Uhuru wished Mariga the very best in Kibra race.