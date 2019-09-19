Hon. Kabando Wa Kabando blasts Murkomen over Kimwarer loot

Attack the president directly- Hon. Kabando wa Kabando, tells off Elgeyo Marakwet, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has told off Elgeyo Marakwet, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, over a mono-ethnic statement he made, on Wednesday.

In his Twitter post, the former MP warned Murkomen against attacking an innocent community in his quest to justify why Kimwarer dam project was cancelled.



He instead urged Murkomen to direct his anger to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the person who had appointed the technical committee on the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Kabando was reacting to Murkomen’s tweet where the vocal senator had accused the committee behind Kimwarer dam cancellation of lacking ethnic and regional balance observing that they came from one particular community.

Murkomen had read some malice in President Kenyatta’s announcement.

The team, which included Principal Secretary for Infrastructure Prof. Paul Maringa, quantity surveyor Julius Matu, engineers Benjamin Mwangi and John Muiruri, had been appointed by President Kenyatta to assess the viability of the two controversial dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The team was tasked with reviewing the designs, technical sustainability and financial proposals of Kimwarer and Arror dams.

In its findings, the committee recommended an immediate cancellation of the Kimwarer Dam project, which was found to be technically and financially not feasible.

It was, however, satisfied that the Arror Multipurpose Dam Project, despite being overpriced, is economically viable and ought to be completed.

Uhuru’s decision to cancel the project also caught the attention of Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, who observed that it was important for the president to also reveal the cancellation cost, and the action Uhuru intended to take against all the officers in his administration who initiated this mess.