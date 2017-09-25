Hon John Mbadi Demolishes Uhuru man Hon Kimani Ichungwa On Live TV

Hon John Mbadi has nailed Jubillee’s Hon Kimani Ichungwa;

”…”…Uhuru, Jubilee team and their surrogates like Ahmednassir should stop telling us that they have more governors senators mps and MCA’s so they won the elections; in Kwale Raila Odinga won there but the governor there is a Jubillee man, in Langata constituency all MCAs were elected on ODM party but the MP there is a Jubillee guy yet Raila Odinga got almost 70%of votes there. In Machakos county Raila Odinga won but the governor there is Alfred Mutua a Uhuru sycophant. In western 7 MPs were elected on Jubillee ticket but Presidential votes went to Raila almost 100% and many other places, So Jubilee should stop that stupidity and by the way even we know they rigged those seats””

