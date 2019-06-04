Hon John Mbadi chased, humiliated by a mob online over new currency notes

National Assembly minority leader Hon John Mbadi was humiliated and kicked hard online for being a yes man to every evil thing Jubilee regime is doing. Hon Mbadi who voiced support for the new generation currency notes during

This is what mbadi said about the new currency:

ODM majority leader John Mbadi explains the party position in regards to the new currency bank notes. pic.twitter.com/bq47USNK0K — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) June 4, 2019

Here are some sentiments by Kenyans on twitter:

John Mbadi is a certified zombie and con-man, like @RailaOdinga. Uhuru Kenyatta stole the 2017 elections, murdered and maimed hundreds of ODM members and has neither APOLOGIZED for those crimes nor RESTITUTED for them. Instead of CONDEMNING Uhuru, you lick the soles of his shoes? https://t.co/6FIIlllhKb — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 4, 2019

Imfikie flower girl, John Mbadi, shame on you on the confused stand on #NewCurrencyNotesKe displayed today, now that's a new low for the @TheODMparty ! #Resist flipflops! #redv 👊 https://t.co/g8ZcGVBPC8 — Solomon Ambuku (@solo_ambuku) June 4, 2019

The so called Mbandi John is a prominent mouthy, he has looted CDF to maram a road to his homeland, and took balance to God-oloo sec school, forgetting that's a whole constituency fund, not a one man family. He should be investigated thoroughly. — Phelix (@Phelix25511275) June 4, 2019

The opposition in Kenya is very dead. Jomo's son must be very happy after pocketing Raila thru' the "handcheque". No wonder he can go against the Constitution and slot in his father's image in the new currency notes, knowing very well that RAO won't oppose. — Mkenya Halisi (@mkenyahalissi) June 4, 2019

Sycophancy and John mbadi pic.twitter.com/U5uCJU9LEW — NICHOLAS Trump OSEKO (@NICHONASRI1) June 4, 2019

Apparently John Mbadi wants the deadline for the 1,000/- notes moved closer from 1st October to August 1St. Smh.. pic.twitter.com/cSZaxqMewf — Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) June 4, 2019

"John Mbadi"The notes issue is a government policy in line with the constitution though late by 9 years.Those opposed to it must seek address using the right channels rather than the baseless vigilante attacks in public gatherings.I support! — Giravoya Giravoya (@GiravoyaB) June 4, 2019

John Mbadi: I am speaking on behalf of ODM and we are saying we accept the notes. We advice that going forward, CBK should ensure there is nothing that can be construed to be anyone’s portrait on our notes pic.twitter.com/1X8uU8nnMS — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 4, 2019