Hon James Orengo Leaks Uhuru’s 2022 Lined up, tells DP Ruto to stop fooling around

Fools who can’t gauge the mood

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo now says 2022 presidential elections are as good as ‘over’ for now.

In a tough statement directed to Deputy President William Ruto,Orengo also referred to Ruto’s supporters as ‘fools who can’t gauge the mood’.

“When you see Uhuru call Raila his elder brother and Raila too calls him his younger brother. That is not something to joke around with. They even asked each other for forgiveness, when the other one (Ruto) was staring like a caricature. I don’t whose brother he is. If there is anyone heading to Sugoi (Ruto’s home), then that person is a fool.”

He added: “The whole world knows Raila will be in State House and Gideon Moi will deputise him. Don’t be fooled around. The President and Raila knows what they are doing.”

During his trip to Central Kenya in October, a charged Uhuru hinted to the crowd that his 2022 pick for State House will shock many, raising eyebrows from among supporters of DP William Ruto.

Mr Odinga reconciled with the president in March after a divisive electioneering debate and since then, their relationship has blossomed with the pair seen often at State House.

On his part, Mr Moi has been traversing the country and even touring Raila’s Nyanza stronghold, hinting a possible partnership in 2022 polls.

Orengo was speaking in Kakamega in the company of Senators Cleophas Malala, Ledama Ole Kina and several local leaders.