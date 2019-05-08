Hon Gladys Wanga to DP Ruto: Come out in open,disown corrupt governors if you believe that you’re clean

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has dared Deputy President William Ruto to come out in open and disown corrupt governors if he believes that he’s clean.

On Sunday, DP Ruto defended Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from alleged misuse of taxpayers money, insisting that the county budget was erroneously quoted.

“Do not get worried about the audit query on South Sudan and former Presidents since we will answer that. Just answer queries touching on Kiambu, which you will be asked by the residents and other people” said Ruto.

In the 2018/19 budget, Auditor General noticed that the county had spent billions in functions such as peace process in South Sudan, Cabinet meetings and free education which belong to the national government.

But Mrs Wanga now claims the DP is harboring corruption for his own selfish gains, adding that he could be a chief beneficiary. At Magunga market on Monday, Wanga insisted that the DP should come out clean.

“DP William Ruto should be sincere with us. How come all corrupt governors run to him when they are under siege? The other day we saw him with Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine, we have seen him with our neighbour Obado and now Waititu,” wondered Wanga.

She added: “If he’s not corrupt, let him come out and disown them. Birds of the same feathers flock together. He knows something and he’s sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fight against corruption. We must all support this war.”

Governor Kasaine was arrested and charged with several corruption counts last month. He was released on Sh10 cash bail. For Obado, he’s accused of laundering over Sh2 billion from the county government.

But on Tuesday, Governors dismissed the shocking expenditures in Auditor General Edward Ouko’s report, arguing that the treasury had wrongfully configured IFMIS which they say only reads national government expenditure.