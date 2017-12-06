BREAKING: Kitui West MP Hon Francis Nyenze Is DEAD

Kitui West MP and KANU-era Cabinet Minister Francis Nyenze is dead the family has confirmed; He died at Nairobi hospital and his body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Hon Nyenze has been ailing, during swearing in he showed up to parliament with an Oxygen tank. Hon Nyenze arrived at about 10am dragging the tank behind him, with the tubes snaking up his back.

He looked frail and was limping but put on a brave face and greeted the battery of journalists at the entrance.

He said: “How are you are friends…mimi pia nimefika (I’ve also made it) for the swearing-in.”

More to follow>>