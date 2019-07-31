Hon. Esther Passaris calls for legalization of Marijuana

Nairobi county women rep Esther Passaris’ sentiments on Marijuana Legalization has taken social media by storm as some people supported her while others disagreed with her.

The thorn of cancer has continued to painfully pierce the foot of our country. Within thirty days Kenya has lost three iconic individuals- Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra Mp Kenneth Okoth, and Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso. Undocumented cancer deaths are more.

Esther Passaris argues that Kenya should legalize marijuana to curb rampant Cancer cases. Some research shows that Marijuana has a medicinal value that prevents cancer cells from developing.

Taking to social media Esther shared a tweet about legalizing Marijuana.

ラヴ ィサレ This post makes me want to climb to the top of times towers and proclaim to the world how wonderful Esther Passaris is

Lynda Agisu Finally there’s a sensible person out here. Receive my hugs🤗🤗

Benard Ogega Io ndo anavuta hata anasahau kutafuta bwana wa kumwoa………kaz yake nikulalishwa intercontinental hotel

Linda Bett That is the same weed she smoked,then called Sonko wakutane kwa ” room” pale Intercontinental …..Our duchess women rep…..Nice move

Catalans Samir theway so many big heads wants it legalized leaves people wondering how many of the have been taking it mafichoni.

Njo’kiey Chelsea Kudos mama county smoke weed fight cancer

Sura Mbili This woman I dont know how she got here,problem of electing bimbo the only thing that they bring on the table is sex n physical beauty nothing else,bangi ni mbaya sana, it will bring more harm to our generation than even corruption.

Cate Kamami Am with u madam on this , did you know weed is mostly used kutengeneza medicine, ukiwa na open wound weka tu moshi ya weed and unapona pap and again if we legalize it pple will not misuse it watu wanapenda forbidden things, weed hushtua hadi mapepo hakuna mtu anause weed hupata mapepo unless u misuse it, weed reduces chances za cancer tell me anyone hutumia weed amepata cancer , weed reduces labour pain ,ni hayo kwa sasa staki Ku urge i have headache on my stomach

Kelvin Little Anything recommended by a stonned person is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

weed is way of livity lets stop pretending

Carol De’hajjy But utamu wa mary jane ni kuskank na wasiwasi

Shizzle Ma Dizzle kavute kwanza kisha utatembea uchi si watoto ya watu..

Isuma Yoo Polisi watakula wapi lazima tuvute tushikwe raha ya bangi ni uvute uku umejificha

Vic Kosgei Kama Governor alikupasha ile day akiwa sober ukatoka teke mamaa sasa akichoma puff mbili tatu..

Killy Emmanuel Huyu ameskia Uhunye anaenda Jamaica ndio anatafta bonga points

S S Nabongo Ochieng Whether legalised or not tutatumia sisi

Edwin Mcool If corruption is legal then why is weed illegal

Chol Warabek Nooooo!!! Its illegality makes it extra special!!

Joyce Wairimu Mbuthia Vuta kwanza tuome vyenye itakupeleka

Nimrod Munguty Kama ulianikwa na mtu havuti… Na akivuta!? Utaanikwa kama nguo…proper! Utajua hujui

Fridah Mbobua Kama ni dawa ya cancer my friend whether they legalize it or not siwezi gonjeka hiyo kitu na nisiivute, wewe that thing is a nightmare.

Shishken Masha Even prostitution…

Kila mtu akule kenye anataka🧐

Steve Andaye Maisha imekua ngumu hadi sasa bangi imebidi ikue solution to some of our problems

Ochieng Ochieng Kenyan politicians hawanaga kazi ya kufanya. All these troubles yeye anaona tu bangi

Suwawa Mamake Princewel No way hiyo kitu ni tamu ukivutwa kaa umejificha

Peter Pinches Waititi si atazilipua sana…anyway na iwake🔥