Transport CAS Chris Obure’s driver was shot at close range on Wednesday night at the civil servants’ quarters in Kariobangi South.

Evans Omondi was shot in the chest at around 9 pm by an unidentified man.

Nairobi DCI boss Ireri Kamwende confirmed the incident but indicated that the motive was still unclear as nothing was taken.

Omondi’s phone, wallet and other personal belongings were still on him when his body was discovered.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.