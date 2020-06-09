Hon Cate Waruguru dumps DP Ruto, meets Raila and begs forgiveness

The noist Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru, an ardent supporter of DP Ruto has made a 180degrees uturn, on Tuesday she met with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga where she is said to have apologized for insulting the former premier previously.

A statement from Capitol Hill said Waruguru was now willing to work with Mr. Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta on critical national issues, including constitutional reforms and ensuring the unity of the nation and fighting the coronavirus.

“At this moment in our history, it is critical that we approach our search for solutions not as members of this or that party or tribe but as Kenyans. The President needs support and the country requires unity,” Mr. Odinga said.

He further commended the MP for being ‘courageous and strong’ and welcomed what he termed as her commitment.

The ODM leader emphasised the need for leaders to work together particularly because of the difficulties the country is going through with COVID-19 and the attendant economic meltdown.

He also challenged the MP to bring on board more of her colleagues to embrace the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which according to him ‘is a good reform agenda for the country’ and further appealed particularly to women leaders to take a leading role in helping Kenyans fight COVID-19.

In a rare show of camaraderie, Waruguru—who is known to have been a fierce critic of the Uhuru-Raila handshake–was all smiles as she stood next to the former Prime Minister for a photo session after the talks.