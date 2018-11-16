Hon Boniface Mwangi arrested, kicked and locked out of Uhuru’s function, spends at a Cemetery

Starehe MP hopeful Boniface Mwangi was on Friday arrested and locked out of a function presided over by President Uhuru the NYS recruits pass out ceremony at Gilgil college camp, Nakuru County.

Mwangi who took to Twitter to protest his misfortune, explained that he was arrested while taking photos of the dirt and chaos at the NYS College in Gilgil where he had gone to attend a relative’s graduation.

The photos he had taken at the event were deleted by Police although he managed to record a short video which he shared on Twitter. He was left wandering outside the college compound and ended up in the nearby War Cemetery where he spent much of the afternoon as police promised him hell if he dared go back to the function.

Travelled to Gilgil to attend a relative's @NYS_Ke pass out parade. I took pics of the chaos and dirt all over. I was arrested. Produced my press card (I renew my membership every year.) They made some calls, deleted my pics and said l have been banned from attending the event. pic.twitter.com/jx7mTXgBp1 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 16, 2018

“Travelled to Gilgil to attend a relative’s @NYS_Ke pass out parade. I took pics of the chaos and dirt all over. I was arrested. Produced my press card (I renew my membership every year.) They made some calls, deleted my pics and said l have been banned from attending the event,” Mwangi said.

He also shared an image which he took during the chaotic ceremony.

“I took this pic as l left NYS_Ke Gilgil. The chaos, the dirt, police confiscating food, drinks and throwing everything on the floor. No dust bins, no order, and very aggressive language by law enforcers, barking at people. PoliceKE, NYS cadets have sticks to push and hit people,” he said of the below photo.

Active citizenship is like breathing, you do it every day, everywhere. Can't stop, won't stop till l die. #TeamCourage for life https://t.co/BnXS9RxPOu — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 16, 2018

Decided to loiter around dusty, very dirty, hot Gilgil town. Discovered the most cleanest, relaxing place in the entire town, Gilgil war cemetery. There is a bench, clean toilet. It was set up in 1939 to bury commonwealth soldiers who died during the second world war, 1939-1945. pic.twitter.com/eIvmri774N — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 16, 2018



