Hon Ben Momanyi likely to become Nyamira Governor; opponents use fake accounts to attack him

According to the latest opinion polls conducted by TIFA in Nyamira County, BORABU Member of Parliament hon Ben Momanyi would become the governor if elections were held today.

As a result, his rivals have taken refuge in Facebook pseudo accounts and ganged up against him because they cannot face him directly.

One of the most common fake Facebook account used by his opponents to attack him goes by the name Janet Moraa.

The account’s picture profile has a woman though it is believed to be sourced from random internet photos of unsuspecting victims.

The MP has written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to have those behind the malicmali fake accounts unmasked and brought to book.

The parody account has been captured printing all types of unprintable adjectives against the WIPER MP, causing discomfort among hon Momanyi’s supporters.

DCI has promised to speed up the matter and investigate the claim with speed.