Hon. Babu Owino to cater for funeral expenses of slain student leader OCS Ragira

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has pledged to offset all funeral expenses of slain former University of Nairobi (UoN) student leader Samuel ‘OCS’ Ragira.

This comes amid public uproar after Mr. Ragira was on Thursday evening shot dead at Klabuu 36 Market during a confrontation with unidentified people.

Mr. Owino, in a statement released on Saturday evening after viewing the body at Chiromo Mortuary, condemned the killing and urged the Kenya Police Service to assure students of security “against these criminal elements invading their learning space.”



He further visited the deceased former student’s home where he pledged to help his widow – Yvonne – start a business to enable her raise their daughter, Talia.

Mr. Ragira’s killing has been linked to a group of youth said to have been terrorizing traders at Klabuu 36 market; an establishment where UoN students sought cheap off-campus meals.



According to his Facebook posts, the former Kilimani ward representative aspirant alluded to “mungiki” as well as “goons armed with pangas and pistols” allegedly plotting to take over the establishment.

“They are demanding 10K from every trader to build a kibanda. This issue is disturbing as the police are watching it happen. Students are being harassed and others losing their phones. We want to know why the police can side with people terrorising innocent Kenyans,” read a March 13 post.

“Why should a mama mboga pay 10K to unknown people to do business? Are we managed by terrorists in the name of police? I reported this matter to Jogoo house control room and police were sent but they instead resorted to ignore the situation.”