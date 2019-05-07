Hon Babu Owino tells President Kenyatta point blank why he will not achieve his big four agenda

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to go all out in a bid to realize his initial vow to completely wipe out the graft menace.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the youthful MP acknowledged Uhuru’s efforts so far, but observed that he is not doing enough to have the corrupt countered.

He termed the runaway corruption in the country as the resin why Uhuru will not realize his Big 4 Agenda, urging him to shelve the plan and concentrate on slaying the dragon.

He advised that Uhuru should take full advantage of his friendship with opposition leader Raila Odinga, adding that he has nothing to dear with Raila by his side.

“Uhuru sasa yuko na Raila, asiwe ha hofu yoyote. Watu washikwe na pesa zirudi (he has nothing to worry about with Raila next to him, let us see arrests and recoveries),” he said

According to the first term parliamentarian show as speaking on Milele FM’s Kivumbi show on Tuesday morning, Uhuru will be better placed to realize the agenda with the money back.

He added that Uhuru and the anti crime and corruption isnitiutions have been slightly sluggish on pursuing the accused, all of whom are roaming free.

“Wale mawaziri waliotajwa katika sakata, kama ile ya mabwawa bado hawajashikwa. Nina hakika pesa zilizoibiwa zikirudi tutaoata oesa za Agenda 4 (With the stolen money back, achieving agenda 4 will be easy. Also, how come those Cabinet Secretaries named scandals, including in the dams saga are still free),” he added.

The purge on corruption has however since taken a political turn, with politicians using it as a weapon against each other.