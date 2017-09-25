BREAKING: Hon Babu Owino Arrested in Downtown Nairobi, Taken To DCI Police Headquarters Over ‘Mtoto wa Mbwa’ Remark

Embakasi East MP Hon Babu Owino is currently at DCI Headquarters Kiambu road recording a statement over Mtoto wa Mbwa remark after Uhuru Jubilee ‘deplorables’ stripped naked online and also took to the streets of Kiambu county crying a river for him to be arrested.
Kiambu Jubilee leaders led by Governor Clifford Waititu and Hon Moses Kuria spent better part of last might organising mass demonstration in Kiambu condemning Babu Owino.
Word in the top security circles indicate that Babu was arrested not because of the Mtoto wa Mbwa remark that was construed to refer to a top Jubilee politician (Uhuru) BUT for fear of his mobilization skills in tomorrow’s anti IEBC demonstrations.
Top security agencies are still stressed on how to handle the #ChilobaMustGo demonstrations tomorrow called by NASA supreme leader and August 2008 presidential election ‘winner’ Raila Odinga. Already Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria let the cat out of the bag in his official Facebook Page when he asked DCI to arrest Babu Owino now to save time time and resources of running around tomorrow.
On his Facebook page earlier on Monday, Kuria wrote: “I still hold you in high regard. The cell number 4 at Pangani which has hosted me frequently is waiting for Babu Owino. I trust this will be done today to save me unnecessary time, effort and resources tomorrow.”
Anwar Sadat says: “It’s very sad that Kenyans had to be forced to close their businesses because Jobless and lazy Jubilee supporters decided to barricade roads.
Jubilee supporters don’t love this country. Their acts of economic sabotage will not be tolerated.
I didn’t see the children of Uhuru in the front of those demonstrations.”
– the things they always told us. #Vituvichenjanga!#
Alberto Nyaunyo says: When NASA youths take it to the streets to protest against kakistokracy, they are deemed as jobless.
When Mungiki take it to the streets to burn tyres and protest against a young man hon Babu Owino because he called an unnamed person son of a bitch, they shower them with saintly praises.
By the way, by blocking Kiambu roads, wamezuia Babu Owino kuenda wapi?
Comments
FM says
We have a #wakora4 insulting the most powerful president who have broken 4 canines of a mad dog,so what about #mtotowambwa
okal says
Arrest Babu but subject him to the same treatment as Moses Kuria…questions and release more than that will obviously spark chaos because some people think they are real kenyans than others.Peace is paramount and respect is both sides
Anonymous says
Let the guy demonstrate cos that is his free will.
what the police should do, is to escorted the demonstrators as they do their demo: anything contrary to that is a zombie IQ under the influence of midarati the directive of the regime from abyss.
the zombie party jap should not be copying NASA. Let them call their demo and NASA will not interfere.
If jubilee were affected by IEBC, why are they not calling for actions against the zombies in IEBC? It because they planned to rig by doctoring the election out come and reversely doctor the 34B and 34A from the simulated data, which they’ve staffed in the ballot boxes of which they want counted
Surely an zombie is always a zombie and they should take their rule to abyss and find out if Lucifer their god will accept their regime: which will not cos they will be enjoying the fire of hell say “how they wished they didn’t have tama za fisi”.