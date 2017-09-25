BREAKING: Hon Babu Owino Arrested in Downtown Nairobi, Taken To DCI Police Headquarters Over ‘Mtoto wa Mbwa’ Remark

Embakasi East MP Hon Babu Owino is currently at DCI Headquarters Kiambu road recording a statement over Mtoto wa Mbwa remark after Uhuru Jubilee ‘deplorables’ stripped naked online and also took to the streets of Kiambu county crying a river for him to be arrested.

Kiambu Jubilee leaders led by Governor Clifford Waititu and Hon Moses Kuria spent better part of last might organising mass demonstration in Kiambu condemning Babu Owino.

Word in the top security circles indicate that Babu was arrested not because of the Mtoto wa Mbwa remark that was construed to refer to a top Jubilee politician (Uhuru) BUT for fear of his mobilization skills in tomorrow’s anti IEBC demonstrations.

Top security agencies are still stressed on how to handle the #ChilobaMustGo demonstrations tomorrow called by NASA supreme leader and August 2008 presidential election ‘winner’ Raila Odinga. Already Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria let the cat out of the bag in his official Facebook Page when he asked DCI to arrest Babu Owino now to save time time and resources of running around tomorrow.

On his Facebook page earlier on Monday, Kuria wrote: “I still hold you in high regard. The cell number 4 at Pangani which has hosted me frequently is waiting for Babu Owino. I trust this will be done today to save me unnecessary time, effort and resources tomorrow.”

Anwar Sadat says: “It’s very sad that Kenyans had to be forced to close their businesses because Jobless and lazy Jubilee supporters decided to barricade roads.

Jubilee supporters don’t love this country. Their acts of economic sabotage will not be tolerated.

I didn’t see the children of Uhuru in the front of those demonstrations.”

– the things they always told us. #Vituvichenjanga!#

Alberto Nyaunyo says: When NASA youths take it to the streets to protest against kakistokracy, they are deemed as jobless.

When Mungiki take it to the streets to burn tyres and protest against a young man hon Babu Owino because he called an unnamed person son of a bitch, they shower them with saintly praises.

By the way, by blocking Kiambu roads, wamezuia Babu Owino kuenda wapi?