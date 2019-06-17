Hon Alice Wahome condemns Uhuru for attacking DP Ruto at a church function

A section of Mt.Kenya leaders who pay deep allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto are very upset with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lethal outburst.

Controversial Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who has always capitalized on trouble to catapult her way to the limelight, is the latest politician to attack President Uhuru.

Wahome has accused Uhuru of misusing the church to advance his political interests. She condemned the President for attacking the political leaders who campaigned for him.

“It is unfortunate that the President can stand on a religious podium and speak such words to his people,” Stated Wahome.

She also echoed the tune of other Mt. Kenya leaders who have always accused Uhuru of neglecting the region in his development agenda stating that they have not gained anything from his double Presidential tenure.

Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during the 2019 Akorino Annual conference, President Uhuru Kenyatta ranked his anger to legislatures who are shifting towards opposition side by undermining his rule.

“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Kenyatta.