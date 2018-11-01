Kenya Today

BREAKING! Homa bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo Impeached over Mistreating MCAs

Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo impeached in a sitting that saw all members present vote in favour of her removal.

The MCAs accused her of discriminating and mistreating members and staff,incompetence,stealing of the Mace & frequent adjournments of house sittings and alleged abuse of power

More to follow….

  1. What is this idiot lady wearing I thought we love our attire? Why wear British headgear which has no meaning to Kenya colonized slaves?
    Shame on you and remove that shit from our institutions of law.

