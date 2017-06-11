Kenya Today

VIDEO: HIRED Jubilee Crowd Left STRANDED, Demand Their Pay, CURSE Uhuru and Declare Bungoma a NASA Stronghold

A section of the crowd that attended president Uhuru’s Jubilee rally in Bungoma is demanding their pay after surrogates of Hon Walukhe and Ababu Namwamba disappered with millions meant for Logistics.

Watch raw video from Bungoma>>


  1. Wonderful! Let them learn the hard way tha not a single good deed can come from these two goons heading the most vile regime this country has ever heard. Now they know who is who between Nasa and jubilee

  6. I find it very offensive that some pple in this great country can again think of voting 4 this bunch again;;Eeeish kenyans wake-up..acheni ukabila ya ujinga bwana..these boys should go home bwana..

  11. we ask icc prosecutor not to involve in Kenya politics by starting petty things plz madam leave Kenyans alone we know wot happen e.g. abig hotel constructed by Kenyans in gambia

  12. Uhuru be careful with this luhya leaders like Ababu and Walukwe u will regret after August while in Gatundu, u don’t have votes in western this guyz are just after monies, who doesn’t know Ababu’s past history with money? Shauri yako, Py py

