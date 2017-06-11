VIDEO: HIRED Jubilee Crowd Left STRANDED, Demand Their Pay, CURSE Uhuru and Declare Bungoma a NASA Stronghold

A section of the crowd that attended president Uhuru’s Jubilee rally in Bungoma is demanding their pay after surrogates of Hon Walukhe and Ababu Namwamba disappered with millions meant for Logistics.
Watch raw video from Bungoma>>
Comments
Benedicto says
Wonderful! Let them learn the hard way tha not a single good deed can come from these two goons heading the most vile regime this country has ever heard. Now they know who is who between Nasa and jubilee
Evans Mori Odhiambo says
Serves them right,you must be paid first while you have boarded a vehicle.
Khalwaleist says
So that you know you were dealing with superconmen
Anonymous says
Adabu is feeding on Ohuru brown envelope hoping to help in bringing voters
Anonymous says
U must be paid first then attend, kula kwa uhuru kura kwa raila
Anonymous says
I find it very offensive that some pple in this great country can again think of voting 4 this bunch again;;Eeeish kenyans wake-up..acheni ukabila ya ujinga bwana..these boys should go home bwana..
Richard M kafu says
They were banked at the right place these are the lazy fools who wants to feed from already prepared food A GOOD LESSON indeed
kenya 001 says
these people also failed to pay po’s and clerks nomination money wanaiba kila kitu…..
roba says
PLease pay them not fair at all
opera lover says
but finally,when all is said and done,jubilee will carry the day,NASA has nowhere to go,see how Kalonzo and his U kambani team are confused!
aruga says
we ask icc prosecutor not to involve in Kenya politics by starting petty things plz madam leave Kenyans alone we know wot happen e.g. abig hotel constructed by Kenyans in gambia
ouma says
Uhuru be careful with this luhya leaders like Ababu and Walukwe u will regret after August while in Gatundu, u don’t have votes in western this guyz are just after monies, who doesn’t know Ababu’s past history with money? Shauri yako, Py py
kefa simiyu says
I am kefa I come from on my maind I was sptd NASA nasa is the next Good gvrt