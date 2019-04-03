Hillary Mutyambai to be sworn as the new IG

Hillary Mutyambai is set to be sworn in as the new Inspector-General of National Police Service after National Assembly approved his appointment was unopposed.

The report was simultaneously tabled in the National Assembly and Senate Friday.

The joint committees on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly and that of Defence and Foreign Relations of the Senate recommended that the two Houses approve Mr Mutyambai’s nomination after considering his suitability during last week’s vetting.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee, the committee recommends that Parliament approves the nomination and subsequent appointment,” the report tabled in the two Houses read.

The report is set to be debated and approved or rejected Wednesday.

However, for his nomination to be approved, all the two Houses must adopt the motion.

In case either of the two Houses rejects the report, the nominee will stand rejected by Parliament.

But if approved by the two Houses, President Uhuru Kenyatta will proceed to officially appoint him Kenya’s third police boss under the new constitution promulgated on August 27, 2010. Mr David Kimaiyo and Mr Joseph Boinnet served before him.

Mr Mutyambai will be seeking to succeed Mr Boinnet whose four-year tenure was marred by the 2017 post-election police excesses on unarmed opposition supporters. His term came to an end mid last month.

During his vetting last week, Mr Mutyambai promised to improve the welfare of police officers in terms of housing, salaries and other allowances if appointed.

He also pledged to change the tainted image of the service to ensure that professionalism, the rule of law and respect to human rights prevail.

The service has been accused of brutal force when quelling lawful civil disobedience.

Mr Mutyambai is deputy director of Counter-terrorism at the National Intelligence Service.