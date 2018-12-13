Hilarious : DPP Haji Must Prosecute Kivutha Kibwana, Statehouse Cartel ‘Orders’



You, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, are guilty of violating the code of conduct for cartels.

You built a hospital, but the contractor was not your friend or relative. You forgot to inflate costs by 400%. You forgot to ask the contractor to deposit 20% in your kids’ and wife accounts. You had the audacity to build a hospital for a paltry 130m when dustbins in Meru go for 400m??!! How dare you? There are curtains and gates worth 60 and 17million respectively while an entire fully equipped hospital goes for 136M And you publicly declared the total cost ,even went as far as to correct the media when they inflated the cost by 25m You publicly declared the county financials in the local newspaper In your first term you used county resources to build roads, a milk processing plant and a juice processing plant making your people independent of exploitation from a certain region in Kenya.

You are guilty of offering promises and delivering the poor people of Makueni, for this you must go down prof.



You will not take a plea, You have been charged of gross conduct and are therefore sentenced to serve 5 years in Statehouse with a possibility of another 5 years if you appeal this decision.