Hilarious : DPP Haji Must Prosecute Kivutha Kibwana, Statehouse Cartel ‘Orders’

You, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, are guilty of violating the code of conduct for cartels.
- You built a hospital, but the contractor was not your friend or relative.
- You forgot to inflate costs by 400%.
- You forgot to ask the contractor to deposit 20% in your kids’ and wife accounts.
- You had the audacity to build a hospital for a paltry 130m when dustbins in Meru go for 400m??!! How dare you?
- There are curtains and gates worth 60 and 17million respectively while an entire fully equipped hospital goes for 136M
- And you publicly declared the total cost ,even went as far as to correct the media when they inflated the cost by 25m
- You publicly declared the county financials in the local newspaper
- In your first term you used county resources to build roads, a milk processing plant and a juice processing plant making your people independent of exploitation from a certain region in Kenya.
You are guilty of offering promises and delivering the poor people of Makueni, for this you must go down prof.
You will not take a plea, You have been charged of gross conduct and are therefore sentenced to serve 5 years in Statehouse with a possibility of another 5 years if you appeal this decision.
