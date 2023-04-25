Hilarious scenes in Busia as students returns valuables after a successful heist which saw them steal (three laptops, five mobile phones and money)after one of their teacher did this

The viral Tiktok video left many netizens wondering what the teacher might have done, something that

really made the rogue students return the stolen items. The school managemeny said that the items got

lost one afternoon when there were ongoing prayer meetings at the school.

However their efforts to search and locate the stolen items were of no help as no student admitted to

have been involved. Obviously if it was a student who had stole this valuable items, then there was a

high possibility they had hide at their homes keeping in mind it was a day school.

The school management even tried to lure the students with a token of sh 20, 000 if anyone had a tip of

where the items were but nothing important was found. A supoorting staff by the name Omondi

advised the school principal to seek other measures since it was a big loss. He gave him Dr Kazimoto

contacts, a herbalist located in Kitengela Town, Kajiado County.

Three students came with the items the following morning. They complained of severe headaches, scary

dreams and uncontrolled diarrhea. "I could not sleep for a whole night. I was among other two guys who performed the heist. I do not want my family to get curses and that is the reason I have returned this items,he said crying loud. The school administration however forgave them but their parents had to pay hefty fines for the spells to be reversed.

