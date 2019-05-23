Top reactions after EACC police raided Governor Waititu home

Following the Wednesday morning raid of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s homes by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenyans online have in their true element made a few remarks.

The online users essentially took to making a caricature of the governor, whose English has earlier been found to be, quite inadequate.

This "Ferdinand Waititu" home raid by the @EACCKenya is just another PR exercise as we forget about thr 21B scam, kenya has become a looting country. pic.twitter.com/pns3pahrOO — Kaurrai Senewa (@johnkaurrai) May 23, 2019

Ferdinand Waititu under siege as @EACC sleuths raid his homes over misappropriation of Kiambu county funds. (21b). Wife & daughter will accompany him for interrogation. Uhuru intuited change is coming. Hope it holds tighter & longer. #GraftProbe #CartelsFall — Rochereau 🇰🇪 (@orokobernards) May 23, 2019

Guard: Mheshimiwa Speak in English

Ferdinand Waititu: Ive hearded you. Stop stading infront of my back. pic.twitter.com/v40EZ0UOft — Nduta🔥 (@ShazieKe) May 23, 2019

I'm waiting for Ferdinand Waititu to claim he's being targeted because he's supporting Dp Ruto and the stupid Kiambu county electorates will cheer him telling him not to be moved!

Monkeys those! — THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@allen_arnold) May 23, 2019

Three homes belonging to Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu were on Thursday morning raided by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. They are said to have arrived as early as 6am but it is not clear what exactly they are searching for. pic.twitter.com/OaWNi8tPyH — The Platform (@ThePlatform_KE) May 23, 2019

Raiding Ferdinand Waititu residence is another kind of Government's political shows. Tumezoea. Hata yangu pia waliraid juzi.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IyrtfaNmRJ — Hillary Imwene (@theImwene) May 23, 2019

The only document they can find at Kiambu County Wakahare's house. pic.twitter.com/wS2mDCRTjm — marto (@MartoNjau) May 23, 2019

Imagine waking up and finding out that Ferdinand Waititu is your governor. pic.twitter.com/jSREYFiY6v — Don Nebaveli (@Nebaveli) May 23, 2019

Ferdinand Waititu (Baba yao) should just step down. With only less than two years in office with all this shenanigans he has completely failed Kiambu county. Even with his braggadocio. The deputy governor should take over..#kiambucounty — Nathan Kevin (@NathanKevin13) May 23, 2019

"Ferdinand Waititu" being corrupt does not bother me because people of kiambu are fine with stealing,but 5 yrs from now kiambu will be poorer,underdeveloped, suicide will go up,crime will rise.And then they will blame uhuru. — george gacheru (@georgegacheru15) May 23, 2019