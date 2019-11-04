Breaking sad: High school principal dies in a road accident

A secondary school Principal lost her life early on Monday morning, November 4, as she was going to collect exam papers for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

According to The Standard, the Principal died at around 5 a.m. in a road accident along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.

The principal attached Reverend Gitau Secondary School in Maai Mahiu was travelling to Naivasha with two others to collect the exam papers when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stalled lorry near Governor’s camp.

The driver and the other teachers from Mustard Seed and Kiambogo Secondary Schools who were travelling in a vehicle belonging to one were seriously injured while their colleague died on the spot.

The injured victims were rushed to the Kijabe Mission Hospital while the deceased’s body was moved to Naivasha Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

According to The Standard, Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mathioya Mbogo confirmed the incident adding that plans were already underway to supply the affected schools with the exams

‘Our officers have been dispatched to the ground to get finer details of those involved but we have already dispatched the exams papers,” he affirmed.

Following the tragic incident, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) chief executive Julius Jwan cut short his Nakuru tour to visit the affected schools.

Education CS Professor George Magoha witnessed the distribution of the exam papers early Monday morning in Kisumu.

According to the Education Ministry, 699,745 candidates were expected to sit the exams in 10,287 exam centres across the country.