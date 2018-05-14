By Scophine

“HIGH COURT upholds Marriage, Properties Act, rejects FIDA bid to have couples share wealth 50/50 upon divorce.

The High Court has declared that couples whose marriages end in divorce are entitled to what they each contributed during the union.

Fida had wanted section 45 (3 of the Marriage Act, that states couples should get what they contribute, declared unconstitutional.

But the judge said: “A person cannot walk into a marriage and then walk out with more than what they deserve.”

The Act states that when you divorce, each person gets what they had contributed to the wealth, no more, no less.

FIDA had proposed 50-50

Feminists are free to appeal

Gold diggers are in trouble…But men do not celebrate yet for they have devised a new way, they now kill husbands.

WOMEN MUST WORK HARD FOR THEIR MONEY. PATA YAKO ingawa kidogo. IF YOU ARE A GOLD DIGGER OR PUSSY- preneur INVEST, SAVE.

If you get married, do not stop working…Like I say, do not stop being an individual. Otherwise, with the rate of divorce in the Country, you might leave that bungalow with nothing but your weave and underwear.

If you are a housewife, get into a chama with the change ya pesa ya chakula, use the money for own projects, be financially woke, si kazi kupiga ndee kwa Facebook.

Things might be messy, loud and you might be a casualty hapa mbele.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed.