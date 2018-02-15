Kenya Today

High Court Slaps CS Matiangi, Confirms Miguna Is Kenyan And Deportation Was Null and Void

Miguna Miguna’s citizenship revocation declared null and void, Justice Luka Kimaru gives IG, DCI head & Immigration Director opportunity to purge contempt of court.

