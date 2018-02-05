High Court Orders Police Boss To Produce Miguna Miguna Latest 2PM

The High Court on Monday ordered the police to produce self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna who has not been seen since Friday evening following his dramatic arrest.

The Court instructed the police to ensure that Miguna appears before it at 2 pm after he missed the morning

Justice Luka Kimaru warned Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet Directorate of Criminal Investigation Geroge Kinoti against a confrontation with the court.

The Canadian-based lawyer was arrested at is Runda home on January 2, 2018. Flying squad officers ambushed him at his house and apprehended him for taking part in the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

“The police have bombed their way into my house. I can’t speak on the phone right now. They have ransacked the house!!” he said. “Some are still hiding in the compound and my house hoping that I make a move so that they can shoot me and claim that there was a ‘shootout!’ I’m staying put! We need our youth here in large numbers!! 486 Runda Meadows!” Miguna tweeted.

On Sunday, the former Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant’s lawyer Edwin Sifuna disclosed that he (Miguna) had suffered an asthma. but denied medical attention.