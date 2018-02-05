High Court Orders Police Boss To Produce Miguna Miguna Latest 2PM

The High Court on Monday ordered the police to produce self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna who has not been seen since Friday evening following his dramatic arrest.
The Court instructed the police to ensure that Miguna appears before it at 2 pm after he missed the morning
Justice Luka Kimaru warned Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet Directorate of Criminal Investigation Geroge Kinoti against a confrontation with the court.
The Canadian-based lawyer was arrested at is Runda home on January 2, 2018. Flying squad officers ambushed him at his house and apprehended him for taking part in the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.
“The police have bombed their way into my house. I can’t speak on the phone right now. They have ransacked the house!!” he said. “Some are still hiding in the compound and my house hoping that I make a move so that they can shoot me and claim that there was a ‘shootout!’ I’m staying put! We need our youth here in large numbers!! 486 Runda Meadows!” Miguna tweeted.
On Sunday, the former Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant’s lawyer Edwin Sifuna disclosed that he (Miguna) had suffered an asthma. but denied medical attention.
Comments
Anonymous says
Is he really still alive? Some sites said he is a cabbage already. Some said he went Robert Ouko/ Musando way. We shall believe when we see him still breathing or he will be released in life support Hezekia Oyugi way or these are just rumors that he is a gone case? Let us pray for him.
Kipyegon says
These courts as full of NASA moles
Anonymous says
Hawa Jubilee wanafikiri hao ndio mungu, we are watching closely from accross the borders…tunasubiri tu wavuke hiyo line tumechora chini ndio watajua kumbe NASA ndio serikali…there’s overwhelming support…ole wao Jubilee…we are building a case to have a justified response by equal measure…polisi watajua kumbe bunduki sio kalamu…
Anonymous says
Miguna Miguna Is long Gone .Keep telling us JmKariuki was seen in ZAmbia When his mutilated body was lying naked in Ngong hill .
Dorothy says
The jubilee government is so cruel and is really treating kenyan citizens with so much brutality. kenya has turned ito something else . am no longer proud of my country. All we can do is to pray for Miguna Miguna . Just let them remember that he who lives by the sword dies by the same sword.