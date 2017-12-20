BREAKING GLORY: High Court Orders Moses Kuria to Pay 6.5Million to Martha Karua for Defamation

Alleged hate monger and Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has been fined Sh6.5 million for damaging the reputation of former justice and constitutional affairs minister Hon Martha Karua over claims she procured witnesses in the case against DP William Ruto at the Internal Criminal Court-ICC in the Hague.

DP Ruto had been charged with crimes against humanity in relation to the 2007/8 post-election violence,the case was dismissed in April 2016 for lack of sufficient evidence after systematic disappearance and murder of key witnesses.

Hon Karua had complained that the words uttered by Mr Kuria were damaging to her reputation and lowered her dignity in society.

She said the words were malicious, unwarranted and defamatory in nature as they injured her character, personal credit and reputation as well as her standing as a politician, businesswoman, single mother and an advocate

Hon Karua had asked for Sh20 million as compensation but Justice Joseph Sergon ruled Sh6.5 million was sufficient.

The big penalty is a warning shot to Moses Kuria who has specialized the art of insulting Raila Odinga. In-fact if Raila goes to court the petty MP may be fined upto 100million huge enough to move his family to the streets of River Road to beg for survival