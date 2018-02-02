BREAKING: High Court Orders Immediate Release Of Miguna Miguna, CS MATIANGI Embarrassed?

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered the release of NASA NRM boss‘General’ Miguna Miguna.
In his orders, High court Judge James Wakiaga released Miguna, who is also the leader of the NRM, on a Ksh.50,000 cash bail.
The orders were issued after Miguna Miguna through lawyer Nelson Havi moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking court orders to have police release him on bail.
Miguna Miguna argued that the powers to arrest are being abused by the police and used to oppress him.
This comes after police raided and ransacked in home in Runda estate, Nairobi on Friday February 2, morning.
Miguna Miguna is the second National Super Alliance (NASA) leader to be arrested Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was nabbed on Wednesday January 1, over the self-‘inauguration’ of Raila Odinga on Tuesday, January 30, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi
Comments
Anonymous says
THE USA AND EUROPEAN UNION ARE TREATING AFRICANS LIKE SENSELESS CHILDREN WITH NO BRAINS AND THIS TYPE OF TREATMENT HAS NEVER STOPPED SINCE COLONIAL ERA.
AFRICAN RULING DICTATORS HAVE GIVEN THEM COVERS TO PERMANENTLY IMPLEMENT THEIR CONTEMPTUOUS ATTITUDES TOWARDS THE AFRICAN POPULATION! IT IS THROUGH THESE DICTATORS THAT THEY TERRORIZE AND ASSASSINATE THEIR AFRICAN ENEMIES!!!
IT MAY BE FACTUAL THAT US AMBASSADOR MR. CODEC WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR KALONZO MUSYOKA, WETANGULA AND MDAVADI MISSING RAILA’S SWEARING IN ON 1/30/2018?
THE AMBASSADOR MET WITH THESE THREE MEN! THE THROWING OF THAT MINIATURE BOMB AT KALONZO HOUSE COULD JUST HAVE BEEN DONE WITH THE KNOWLEDGE OF THESE THEE GUYS AND SOME THEIR ACCOMPLICE IN US EMBASSY OR IN JUBILEE PARTY!
USA AND EUROPEAN UNION ARE PREPARED TO SHED KENYANS BLOOD TO PROTECT UHURU AND RUTO! THIS GUY IS LEADING THE OFFENSE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pzzpty78M60
COMPROMISED UHURUTO ARE MERELY FOLLOWING HIS INSTRUCTIONS
KENYA IS UNDER TOTAL CONTROL OF USA AND EUROPEANS AND HAS NEVER BEEN A SOVEREIGN STATE AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SINCE THE 12/12/1963 WHEN “FAKE INDEPENDENCE” WAS HANDED TO JOMO KENYATTA AS A FACADE INTENDED TO FOOL KENYANS CITIZENS WHO WERE EAGER TO BE FREE FROM COLONIAL YOKE!
THE KENYATTA FAMILY AND THOSE WHO ARE CLOSE TO THAT FAMILY INCLUDING DANIEL arap MOI ARE THE BENEFICIARIES OF THE SUBJUGATION OF THE REST OF THE 99.9% OF THE POOR KENYAN POPULATION! THESE ELITES MUST HAVE BEEN GIVEN TONS OF MONEY TO MAKE IT APPEAR AS IF KENYA IS A SOVEREIGN STATE!
EVERY TREASURE IN KENYA , OTHER THAN THOSE THAT WERE ALLOTTED TO THESE TWO FAMILIES AND THEIR CLOSE FRIENDS TO KEEP THEM QUIET, BELONG TO BRITAIN, EUROPEANS AND USA ELITES!
THERE IS WAR ON TERRORISM THAT STARTED IN 9/11/2001 ! IN KENYA AT LARGE, THIS WAR IS BEING FOUGHT USING KENYA YOUTHS WITH THE BLESSING OF THE TWO PARTICIPATING FAMILIES AND THEIR FRIENDS WHO ARE BUSY GETTING FILTHY RICH!
WHY? BECAUSE EUROPE AND USA NO LONGER WANT POST “TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDERS” ASSOCIATED WITH WARS TO WREAK HAVOC ON THEIR YOUTHS! THE CAREER OF KILLING HUMAN BEINGS HAS VERY SEVERE PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACTS ON THOSE WHO DO THE ACTUAL MURDERS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE IN ORDER TO CONFISCATE THEIR RESOURCES!
AFRICAN DICTATORS HAVE BEEN RECRUITED TO SACRIFICE THEIR YOUTHS TO FIGHT THIS RESOURCES INDUCED WAR ON BEHALF OF AMERICANS AND EUROPEANS!!!!!
YES, AFRICAN YOUTHS FROM POOR FAMILIES ARE BEING SACRIFICED BY PAID AFRICAN DICTATORS TO FIGHT A WAR TO BENEFIT FOREIGNERS CONTROLLING THEM!!
omot says
Our friends from the Central don’t seem to get that ” Luo Land” is not leased out and treating them like tenants where as they act like ” Land Lord” where they have right to evict them any time they want. Soon you are going to get when you go to Uganda would pass through different country before reaching to Busia. Is heading that way. Don’t think Godec is going to stand with you. He is just a business man whose agenda is to sell his product. People have place where they come from this so call country in Africa is not real. They were handed or mapped out by colonial masters.
