BREAKING: High Court Orders Immediate Release Of Miguna Miguna, CS MATIANGI Embarrassed?

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered the release of NASA NRM boss‘General’ Miguna Miguna.

In his orders, High court Judge James Wakiaga released Miguna, who is also the leader of the NRM, on a Ksh.50,000 cash bail.

The orders were issued after Miguna Miguna through lawyer Nelson Havi moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking court orders to have police release him on bail.

Miguna Miguna argued that the powers to arrest are being abused by the police and used to oppress him.

This comes after police raided and ransacked in home in Runda estate, Nairobi on Friday February 2, morning.

Miguna Miguna is the second National Super Alliance (NASA) leader to be arrested Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was nabbed on Wednesday January 1, over the self-‘inauguration’ of Raila Odinga on Tuesday, January 30, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi