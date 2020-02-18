Here’s the list of Chama Cha Mawakili (CCM) officials set to be punished by voters

CHAMA CHA MAWAKILI (CCM) OFFICIALS TO BE PUNISHED BY VOTERS.

A faction of lawyers who had registered a parallel Association of Advocates that was intended to undermine the Law Society of Kenya are set to be punished in the forthcoming elections.

The said officials are vying for various posts in the elections slated for 27th February 2020.

It is alleged that the membership feels that CCM officials will not champion the mandate of LSK as laid down in the law.

A source close to LSK affairs States that a number of members feel unsafe and at risk if the CCM officials are elected. Our source indicates that a cartel wants to take over the control of LSK affairs by allowing it to be run by outsiders.

The officials include

1) Georgiadis Majimbo (Nairobi/ representative)

2) Wycliffe Oyoo (Nairobi representative).

3) Ribin Ondwari (Nairobi representative)

Sylvester Mbithi (General Member)

5) Nelson Havi ( president)