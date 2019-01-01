Here is what Governor Sonko plans for his Nairobi residents

As the new year kicked in, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said that he looks forward to the continued support from Nairobians as his administration continues to roll out services that transform the lives of Kenyans.

Sonko also highlighted his 2019 plan for the county saying that this year, they will enhance free maternity, Early Childhood Development Education and free school milk programmes. ‘

“We will continue to process title deeds and ground break on our affordable housing agenda that targets to build 200,000 new homes.” he stated

In addition he aid that they intend to break ground for out solid waste recycling plant in Dandora and continue construction of new stadia, markets, fire stations, hospital wards and other critical infrastructure like fixing of our county roads, drainage, water and sanitation.

Sonko also assured that his County Government will build on the successes of 2018 to ensure that the people of Nairobi are proud of their city of choice to invest, work and live in.

“For those who wronged me by stealing from the widows, the poor and the common taxpayers, I forgive you. And if I wronged any Kenyan in one way or the other, I humbly ask for forgiveness ahead of 2019.

May God continue to bless Nairobi county and all Nairobians not forgetting our beloved country Kenya at large and all Kenyans in general.” he concluded.

The governor has done quite much for his county and come 2019 he promised more effort and development.