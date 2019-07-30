Here is list of mega projects Mzee Moi established in Kalenjinland that Ruto has LOOTED DRY

Moi in his 24 years of power.

1. He introduced Maziwa ya Nyayo, whereby the main suppliers were Kalenjin dairy farmers.

2. KCC was vibrant and mostly lead by Kalenjins; with Milk collection centers in every corner of Kalenjin Nation.

3. KMC (Kenya Meat Commission), was vibrant and the main beneficiaries were pastoralists.

4. He established NCPB grain reserves in Uasin Gishu and Tranzoia to buy maize from farmers. Mainly the Kalenjins.

5. He elevated Eldoret to an industrial town by giving incentives to investors.

6. Established the second University ( Moi university) at Eldoret.

7. He established a World Class referral Hospital (MTRH), at Eldoret. (MTRH glory has diminished under Jubilee leadership).

8. He built an international airport at Eldoret.

9. He established Kerio Valley Development Authority… with main offices at Eldoret. which only benefited the Kalenjins.

10. Small scale tea farmers around Nandi county, Kericho and Bomet benefited from several tea factories and tea buying centers established.

11. He set up a military training college at Eldoret.

12. He established several KFA and AFC branches in Rift valley to loan farmers and in several instances the farmers were bailed out.

Now, what has Ruto done for the Kalenjins or his home country for past 7 years?

Isn’t he the real Lord of Poverty?

Matiang’i has done more to Abagusii that what Ruto has to the Kalenjins.