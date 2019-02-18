Here Are The 10 Most Promising Young Leaders In GUSII LAND

BY SHEM MANWA

As President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga prepares to visit Gusii region this week, the two leaders are also been reading to meet various youth leaders from the Gusii region ranging from those in politics, media, academia to entrepreneurs.

Some of the youth leaders have attracted a lot of attention and admiration from their seniors both in Gusiiland and nationally.

JOEL OKENG’O NYAMBANE AKA GOVERNOR OKENG’O, 28 years old BUSINESSMAN



Probably one of the richest youth leaders from Gusii region, Joel Okeng’o Nyambane alias Governor Okeng’o is a Nairobi-based businessman.

Governor Okeng’o who is also into philanthropy is one of the sponsors of Children Angels of God, the largest children centre in Kawangware slums, Nairobi.

The 28 years old also sponsors 56 youth groups in Gusii land and 13 women groups in Nairobi.

He comes from Kisii County.

NYAMBEGA GISESA 30, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST AND LAWYER



Perhaps one of the most famous print investigative journalists in Kenya, Nyambega Gisesa made a name for himself from covering the Somalia-Alshabaab war which led to him being awarded the Journalist of the Year award.

Mr Gisesa, who was an aspirant in the 2017 general election, sponsors dozens of football clubs, has constructed sheds for bodaboda operators and market women traders.

Also a motivational speaker, he has started to distribute copies of his motivational book to schools for free.

He comes from Nyamira County.

Albert Amenya, 37, THE BANANA PEDDLER SHOW



You probably know him as the banana peddler because of his famous THE BANANA PEDDLER show which runs on various social media platforms.

Currently, the 37 –year-old runs the most popular political show on Facebook in the country.

He comes from Kisii County.

Anthony Kibagendi, 38 SECRETARY FOR YOUTH AFFAIRS



Mr Anthony Kibagendi has vied on several occasions for Kitutu Chache North parliamentary seat and lost. But he has not given up.

A renowned mobilizer, the 38-year-old is currently the Secretary for Youth Affairs, at the Presidency.

He comes from Kisii County.

DON BOSCO, 39



After suffering in Tanzanian jails for almost six years, the flamboyant youth politician Don Bosco Gichana came back to the country to the welcome of one the largest crowds ever to have gathered in Kisii.

A smooth operator, he is also well connected politically in the country.

He comes from Kisii County.

SILAS NYANCHWANI, 34, COLUMNIST AND LECTURER



Silas Nyanchwani hates Nyamira County. In one of his columns, he termed Nyamira as one of the most backward counties in the country.

The Nairobian columnist is also a thinker.

He comes from Kisii County.

SAMWEL OKEMWA, 34,



Samwel Okwemwa wants to vie for Kisii County senatorship seat in 2022.

His videos continue to mock the Jubilee government for failing to deliver.

He comes from Kisii County.

RENE NYAKERARIO, 33



An ODM adherent, Rene Nyakerario is one of the most visible young ladies in the country.

She was nominated to the Nyamira County assembly but her confirmation has dragged because of a court case.

She comes from Kisii County.

NANCY OMWERI AKA NANA DIVA, 32

Nancy Omweri aka Nana Diva is the head of Egesa FM, the most popular radio station in Gusii land.

She has also contributed to various philanthropic activities.

She comes from Nyamira County.

MOFFAT TEYA, 32, COUNTY ASSEMBLY SPEAKERS



Moffat Teya is one of the youngest speakers for a county assembly in Kenya.

His leadership at the County Assembly of Nyamira has won him widespread admiration.