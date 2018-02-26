Hell In Limuru As Youths Block Nairobi Nakuru Road

Several motorists left with flat tyres in Rironi along Nairobi-Nakuru highway as residents protest the burning of a charcoal transporting lorry in Kitui two weeks ago. Transport paralyzed for several hours now. Police yet to respond to the situation.
Comments
Mr. Kush says
This is an act of primitivity. What are they expressing in Kiambu instead of going to Kitui. They should be arrested. These are thugs
mapenzi peter says
Stupidity of the highest degree.
mapenzi peter says
Anonymous says
Those imbeciles in kitui are the most idiotic, even people with lorries have rights, the whore in the name Ngilu should realize dat
Romufa says
At police is yet to respond to situation!!!!! Kama wangelikuwa Nasa afew would been casualties by by this same police yet to respond.
Romufa says
Anonymous says
Kikuyu owns this Rogue and banana Uhuru Kenyatta Republic .Why no police thugs beating and teagassing these Kikuyu holigans youth? Kitu Youth and Luo youth should do the same with all kikuyu central people trucks buses and matatus .
munene. says
I PUBLISHED A BOOK “THE EVIL IN KIKUYU EVERY KIKUYU”
The Marshall says
Good good let them strike destroy and exceed the limits. Then then then things will burn
The Marshall says
This is the Jezebel spirit working. We will see. Uthamakistan will end
Anonymous says
When the government has put a ban on tree cutting, some fools want to clear trees in ukambani as if they are Kikuyu birthright. Water reserviours in ukambani are under the sand. Ngilus ban on sand harvesting is for the good of the environment & water conservation. Why should some sick rapists protest in limuru and not mavoko?Wanangojewa huko ndio lorry zote za mchanga zichomwe and their loans be taken up by tax payers money because other Kenyans are their slaves.
NASA areas have always been starved of development & that’s why they didn’t vote jubilee. For mt. Kenya mps to tell the president to deny NASA areas cosmetic PR “developments” is nothing but a cheap justification for what they have always done & shamelessly as if NASA regions are not tax payers. Bure kabisa