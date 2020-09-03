Hon Murkomen narrates how Uhuru kicked Ruto out of Mombasa mansion

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday September 2, 2020 painfully narrated how President Uhuru Kenyatta had kicked his deputy William Ruto out of a mansion in Mombasa, meant to be his official residence.

Early this year, drama ensued after DP Ruto was reportedly locked out of his official residence with his property packed and taken out of the palatial residence.

Reports indicated that the DP and his handlers had arrived in Mombasa and dropped off his personal effects at his newly refurbished official residence that was formerly Coast Provincial Commissioner’s residence before attending to other matters.

DP Ruto was set to spend the night at the residence but was treated to a rude shock when his personal effects that had been lodged at the facility were hurriedly packed.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday night, the seemingly heartbroken former senate majority leader narrated how the events happened.

Murkomen who had appeared on the famous JKLIVE show said that the president recently kicked his deputy out of a house in Mombasa.

“What became of Uhuru Kenyatta that today he chased William Ruto from a house in Mombasa. He is the same person who has been ordering the arrests of anyone associated with the DP,” he stated.

Murkomen also revealed that three years ago, he was flying with President Uhuru and DP Ruto in a private chopper to Nakuru to assure their supporters that they were ready for a re-run after the election results were nullified by Chief Justice David Maraga.

He however, found it difficult to point out what had exactly happened for the relationship between the party leaders to deteriorate at such a rate.

“What is this one sin that washes away all the good things DP Ruto has done for the President?” he asked.

According to Murkomen, President Kenyatta has been sidelining his deputy, using the Covid-19 pandemic as a cover.

“He hasn’t been inviting him to very important meetings nor has he been giving him any task. Let us stop trying to hide behind diplomacy, the fact is that the President is persecuting his deputy,” Murkomen asserted.