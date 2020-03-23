Health CS confirms new Coronavirus case, numbers rising

MoH PRESS BRIEFING SUMMARY

☑ As of today, 16 corona cases have been reported in Kenya. The latest case is a contact of one of the 8 that were confirmed yesterday. All patients are in stable condition.

☑ To date, 646 people who had come into contact with the infected persons have been traced and 96 out of these processed after completing the 14 day-follow up period.

☑ It has been noted that PSVs resulted to increasing fare. Government is making an appeal to those in the matatu sector not to increase fare. As stated before, every sector is expected to receive a hit. Under the circumstances it would be unfair and immoral for one sector to take advantage of the situation.

☑ As explained yesterday, all passengers arriving in Kenya between now and Wednesday (25th) must undergo mandatory quarantine. One can choose to be quarantined in a hotel at his/her own cost (there are specific hotels) or a government facility.

☑ The government appreciates hotels that have agreed to quarantine people but appealed to them to charge less as some of those traveling into the country had not prepared to spend time in a hotel. Under the circumstances, it would be immoral and inconsiderate to charge the usual amount to this particular group.

☑ Majority of Kenyans have complied with measures announced by Government and are encouraged to keep up with this.

☑ People in quarantine are advised to clean the toilet seat after use, using jik and water. They are not to share utensils and other personal belongings with family members.