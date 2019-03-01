He was lazy and corrupt, Kenyans react to the sacking of CS Echesa

Kenyans have reacted to the recent sacking of Sporst cs Rashid Echesa terming it the best decision the jubilee regime has done, with many calling the Ruto ally as corrupt and incompetent.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS:
Rashid Echesa: Come and fire me.
Baba: pic.twitter.com/hlGNn6RH0O
— Limo. (@Limo_alan) March 1, 2019
I suggest @UKenyatta DISSOLVES his whole cabinet and FIRES top civil servants — and wholly reconstitutes his government — if he’s serious about fighting corruption. He must act — and stop futile lamentations @RailaOdinga @WMutunga @dkmaraga @HonAdenDuale @WilliamsRuto @thekhrc
— Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) February 28, 2019
RASHID ECHESA's only claim to fame was that he was a sycophantic fool. So sad that he's been used and dumped like a bad habit. I don't consider his firing as part of decisive response to war on graft.#CabinetReshuffle
— Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) March 1, 2019
Enyewe Masomo ni ya maana! a class seven drop out can’t manage public affairs! Now Mr. @UKenyatta the energy , agriculture and water ministries are also rotten! Take some serious actions there …
— Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) March 1, 2019
The House, where fake gold and currencies were found apparently, apparently belongs to Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa. The cartels are sitting on the cabinet. Hey, President @UKenyatta when will you act? Sack these criminals from the cabinet. This is embarrassing.
— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) February 28, 2019
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s firing of Sports CS Rashid Echesa is cosmetic surgery on the nose of a bed ridden heart patient. What he needs to perform is an open heart surgery to deal with the blocked pulmonary artery and vein: Finance; Energy; Agriculture; Water and Mining.
— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) March 1, 2019
You fire Rashid Echesa then take a fat, clueless, tactless and lazy Amina Mohammed to head sports. You really hold sportsmen in this country with so much contempt. They only deserve complete nincompoops? Ok!!! Amina arudishe nyumba za NSSF near State House pia. #CabinetReshuffle
— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 1, 2019
Rashid Echesa is unqualified, corrupt, dangerous & a public nuisance. The fact that he was even appointed to the cabinet shows the deep levels Kenya has sunk.
He should be thoroughly investigated!
— Wambui (@Waambui) March 1, 2019
Comments
Pastor Josephat Ngichabe says
The idea of elderly people going back to school and idolized should be investigated.It is a ground for mega corruption.It used to be that Gumbaru was to have the elderly know how to read to help them in their day to day life affairs.Today people go to school with an aim of getting better paid packages.
Anonymous says
can they show us what that Mohammed ….mining…….east African community
Anonymous says
can the unpopular gava show us independent report what those that performed did……..benefited nation…created jobs….
Anonymous says
failed nation with millions of educated and hopeless youth suffering while those elected are eating public money and doing nothing to solve problems….
Anonymous says
awori is very active…..