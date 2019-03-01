Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

He was lazy and corrupt, Kenyans react to the sacking of CS Echesa

He was lazy and corrupt, Kenyans react to the sacking of CS Echesa

5 Comments

Kenyans have reacted to the recent sacking of Sporst cs Rashid Echesa terming it the best decision the jubilee regime has done, with many calling the Ruto ally as corrupt and incompetent.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS:

Comments

  1. The idea of elderly people going back to school and idolized should be investigated.It is a ground for mega corruption.It used to be that Gumbaru was to have the elderly know how to read to help them in their day to day life affairs.Today people go to school with an aim of getting better paid packages.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies