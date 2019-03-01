He was lazy and corrupt, Kenyans react to the sacking of CS Echesa

Kenyans have reacted to the recent sacking of Sporst cs Rashid Echesa terming it the best decision the jubilee regime has done, with many calling the Ruto ally as corrupt and incompetent.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS:

I suggest @UKenyatta DISSOLVES his whole cabinet and FIRES top civil servants — and wholly reconstitutes his government — if he’s serious about fighting corruption. He must act — and stop futile lamentations @RailaOdinga @WMutunga @dkmaraga @HonAdenDuale @WilliamsRuto @thekhrc — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) February 28, 2019

RASHID ECHESA's only claim to fame was that he was a sycophantic fool. So sad that he's been used and dumped like a bad habit. I don't consider his firing as part of decisive response to war on graft.#CabinetReshuffle — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) March 1, 2019

Enyewe Masomo ni ya maana! a class seven drop out can’t manage public affairs! Now Mr. @UKenyatta the energy , agriculture and water ministries are also rotten! Take some serious actions there … — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) March 1, 2019

The House, where fake gold and currencies were found apparently, apparently belongs to Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa. The cartels are sitting on the cabinet. Hey, President @UKenyatta when will you act? Sack these criminals from the cabinet. This is embarrassing. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) February 28, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s firing of Sports CS Rashid Echesa is cosmetic surgery on the nose of a bed ridden heart patient. What he needs to perform is an open heart surgery to deal with the blocked pulmonary artery and vein: Finance; Energy; Agriculture; Water and Mining. — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) March 1, 2019

You fire Rashid Echesa then take a fat, clueless, tactless and lazy Amina Mohammed to head sports. You really hold sportsmen in this country with so much contempt. They only deserve complete nincompoops? Ok!!! Amina arudishe nyumba za NSSF near State House pia. #CabinetReshuffle — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 1, 2019