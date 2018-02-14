HAVI – “This WARNING Letter From Jubilee To CJ MARAGA Means Kenya Is Headed For Dictatorship, Tough Times Ahead”

Letter from Raphael Tuju to CJ David Maraga is a direct threat to the Judiciary and confirms without any doubt whatsoever, the scheme to take Kenya to a dictatorship worse than that experienced under Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi combined. It is that bad. It should not happen.
That’s the shithole falacy that proves they stole the election and now they think they can intimate any institution as they feel. That’s the arrogance that come from thieves who think they are above the laws of the land and that’s the beginning of their downfall.
They even have a mirage 4 pillars that doesn’t up: just as the vision 2030 which is a scheme of looting as usual of them.
This is rubish.
Dictatorship or Caesarism will not be allowed to thrive in Kenya. We are not ready to negotiate with anybody to excercise our democratic rights. Uhuru is forgeting that there is life after service.
THIS IS DIRECT INTERFERENCE WITH THE JUDICIARY, A BODY WHICH SHOULD NOT BE GETTING DICTATION/DIRECTIVES FROM THE “CORRUPT TO THE BOTTOM” EXECUTIVE BRANCH!
MANY OF THESE DIRECTIVES MUST BE COMING DIRECTLY FROM THE FOREIGN POWERS THAT RIGGED THE ELECTIONS IN FAVOR OF JUBILEE DICTATORS!
IT IS JUST PAINFUL TO WATCH AFRICAN RULING ELITES WHO SHOULD BE FIGHTING TOOTH AND NAILS TO DELIVER SOUND ECONOMY TO THEIR OWN CITIZENS FROM THE LOCAL KENYAN RESOURCES THEY HAVE AT THEIR DISPOSAL BEING DIRECTED TO TERRORIZE THEIR OWN CITIZENS!
THE FOREIGNERS HOLDING THESE AFRICAN ELITES LITERALLY BY THEIR BALLS ARE MAKING BILLIONS AND BILLIONS OF MONEY USING THE SAME RESOURCES THEY ARE ALLOWED TO LOOT IN EXCHANGE FOR BRIBES TO THE DICTATORS!!
GET THESE LOOTERS OFF YOUR BALLS, PLEASE!!!
Every dictator is a threat to justice & shall always seek to dismantle its pillars. What is morality to jubilee & Mr Tuju? Where did the immorality start? killing msando & failing to arrest his killers? Stealing the election? Refusing to open the server? Misuse of state resources? Threatening independent institutions off their mandate? The unresolved corruption cases under jubilee reign? What morals can Tuju lecture Kenyans on ama nyani haoni kundule? You can only lead people to where you can be. To Mr Tuju, a free, fair & credible elections could have burnt Kenya? Kenyans are certain the good Mr. Chebukati could be quiete & down with the stressful trauma that fed on Mr Kiviuti after the 2007 elections. There’s no justification for disobeying court orders & thereafter think of laying claim to morality where there are no morals. There are no claims to morals in crime as a crime is a crime because the law says so and the law is & need be a summation of the good sought by the morals for the common good. You lose the moral standing when you start going against the law. The letter amounts to intimidating the judiciary but lacks in honesty to substantive truth & thus authoritative moral standing. Mr. Tuju can never bear the onus bestowed in Justice Maraga & need better know & live to his position in society & more so realise that even his master co-opted him into the cabinet but did not see him worth a portfolio. The principle of Equity demands that Mr. Tuju comes to the table of justice with clean hands to demand fairness. The outright Jubilee’s political bias in the letter is shamingly clear even to a blind person. There shall also be life after Jubilee. Many Kenyans are not lost to jubilee being a rebranded KANU of moi era now in the hands of the YK92 oblivious of the liberties entrenched in the 2010 Constitution. The DP is in the history records to have opposed the very Constitution he’s likely to have half-heartedly sworn to protect or did he swear to “protest”? The 2nd liberation crusaders have no legacy to protect if they can not defend the hard fought for liberties now being trampled on by the Jubilee appetite for domination & Western Diplomats be better advised. Kenyans can be better moving on together peacefully than having majority will & rights as enshrined in the Bill of Rights suppressed by a few. My love for and devotion to Kenya remains unshakened as every system of organisation or civilization sows its own seeds of destruction. Jubilee is a temporary phase of back-peddaling on rule of law & shall never destroy the Kenyan dream as enshrined in the constitution.
Now that Miguna Miguna is not a Kenyan Citizen, can the Immigration Department publicize the list of Kenyan Dual Citizens so that we know how to relate with the so many Kenyans in the Diaspora whom we are happy to receive their development remissions but we shall dismiss as non-citizens as we grab their properties. What is the citizenship status of iebc deputy chairperson, Akombe & the so many others in government service?