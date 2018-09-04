Dumping NASA Was Hassan Omar Sarai Biggest Mistake! Ex Senator has Become Politically Useless

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar is a shadow of the flamboyant, feisty activist turned politician he was and has become lonely and inconsequential in the County and National political matrix.

Ahead of last year’s repeat polls, Omar dumped Wiper for Jubilee courtesy of DP ruto’s brown envelope. The former Secretary General to the Kalonzo Musyoka led party cited lack of clear agenda in NASA.

“The first person to call me when I lost unfairly was not even my party leader Kalonzo but Deputy President William Ruto ,” he said. This was after he lost the Mombasa gubernatorial seat fair and square to ODM’s Hassan Joho.

Things have been made worse as Ruto no longer considers him a point man at the Coast n has a new team led by Kilifi’s Governor Kingi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. Sarai has been conspicuously missing in Ruto’s Coast forays.

Omar was a force to reckon with when he won the Senatorial seat in 2013. His biggest blunder wasn’t even dumping Wiper for Ruto but attempting a political duet with Joho over Governorship.

Had he defended his Senatorial seat, he would have easily won.

When Ruto summited his preferred list to Uhuru for appointments, he missed.

Suffice to say, the future looks bleak for him.