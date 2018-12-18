Has Love gone sour for Erick Omondi?

Africa’s funny comedian Eric Omondi and his long-time girlfriend Chantal Grazioli have set enviable couple goals. Actually, they continue setting the goals.

Miss Chanty revealed how the two met and for me this is one of the cutest ways.

“The first picture we took together at Kasarani Stadium you were the only Kenyan celebrity I knew. I was a big fan, and i wanted a picture but i was too nervous to ask you.”

She went on adding that;

“So my mom did it for me i remember you were a little tipsy. I was rained on my hair and make up was ruined to get there. The rest is history.”

Since then, they have been alaways together.

But recently, Chantal posted a very cryptic message that could suggest that there is trouble in paradise.

“It is funny how you think you know someone, bit you actually don’t…” Chantal wrote.