Harambee stars releases final squad for AFCON 2019

Harambee Stars Final #AFCON2019 Squad; we wish the team all the best in the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Johanna Omollo

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, John Avire

