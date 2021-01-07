Happy birthday Baba , Raila showered with warm messages as he turns 76

Kenyans in droves took to social media on Tuesday to wish ODM leader Raila Odinga a Happy 76th Birthday.

Kenyans showered Raila with warm messages of love as they wished the revered political icon a long life.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and the special AU envoy’s Raila Odinga Junior are among Kenyans who wished Raila Odinga a happy birthday.



“Happy birthday Raila Odinga. Wishing you more returns!” Raila Jr tweeted.

“To my Party leader and mentor Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, a happy birthday. May the Almighty God give you long life and wisdom to continue leading the democratization of our Nation,” Joho tweeted.

The ODM Party said, “We wish you plenty of joy today and every day of the coming year! You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight. On your birthday, we wish you peace, good health, and happiness. You are the best mentor anyone could have asked for Happy Birthday Baba.”

“We thank God for you and pray he gives you good health and long life. Blessings on this auspicious day!” Hon Gladys Wanga tweeted.



Philip Etale said, “My boss, HE Raila Odinga, I wish you plenty of joy today & every day of the coming year! You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership & foresight.On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health & happiness. You are the best mentor anyone could have asked for #HappyBirthdayRaila”

“To a true friend and the best boss ever. The most loving and amazing dad ever. Happy birthday @RailaOdinga and many happy returns. May the Almighty grant you good health and long life!” Norman Nyaga tweeted.

We wish you plenty of joy today and every day of the coming year! You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight. On your birthday, we wish you peace, good health, and happiness. You are the best mentor anyone could have asked for #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/Spy5Z8Lmmm

— The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 7, 2020

“On such a day a true Statesman was born. Happy Birthday Jakom the Enigma. May God add you more healthy and prosperous years ahead,” Hon Florence Mutua said.

Sila Jepkeres Jakakimba, an advocate of the High Court also wished the ODM leader a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Jakom. You have been true to the cause of bettering humanity, all your Life. To many more, PM,” he said.

Twitter user Victor wrote, “Happy Birthday to Kenya’s political enigma, Raila Odinga. You are in deed Kenya’s political heartbeat, trailblazer and a movement to recon with. Thank you baba for your numerous sacrifices for your country and for making the political space in Africa vibrant.”

Another follower tweeted, “Happy and Blessed Birthday Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. May the coming 25yrs be full of heavenly blessings and much favour, may all your dreams come true. Truly you are the Darling of the people of Kenya and the whole world at large. Shalom Peace.”

Raila posted on Twitter, thanking God for life and wishing Kenyans great things.

“On this day, I thank God for the gift of life thus far. Wishing greater things to our country and our people,” he said.

Last year, he celebrated his birthday in Mombasa as he and President Uhuru attended the launch of the regeneration of Mama Ngina Drive recreational park