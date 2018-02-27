What Would Happen It’s LUOS That Blocked Kisumu-Kisii Highway “Just Blocking” Without Deflating Tires?

If that blocking of Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and deflation of vehicle tyres happened in Kisumu what would have been the reaction? First, we’d be talking of several shot dead, tear gas and water cannons would have been deployed with efficiency.

Ichungwa, Moses Kuria, Wamatangi, Duale and Murkomen would be frothing from their mouths on TV castigating Raila and the poverty stricken Nyanza residents (Never mind it is their people who are starving to death and not those from Nyanza).

Ruto would be condemning ‘watu wengine’ for trying to overthrow the government. For no good reason, Boinet would have ordered arrest of Muthama and Junet Mohamed. The Githeri media would be interviewing ‘traumatised victims’ from Central Kenya.

Kindiki Githure would have gone to court to sue Madam Ngilu… Sadly that is our country with double standards. There are thugs and ‘our thugs, aka, Business Communities.